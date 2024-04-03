Three Sons of Late Banking Tycoon Wee Cho Yaw Become Billionaires

The three sons of the late banking tycoon Wee Cho Yaw have become billionaires, according to Forbes' list of global billionaires. UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong and his brothers, Mr Wee Ee Chao and Mr Wee Ee Lim, are among 39 billionaires from Singapore.

The collective net worth of Singapore billionaires is estimated at US$115.5 billion in 2024. Mr Wee Ee Cheong has a net worth of US$1.6 billion, while his brothers' fortunes stand at US$1.3 billion each.

