Voters wait in line outside a polling station for the nationwide village and youth elections in Manila on Oct 30.

Security forces were on high alert across the country as the long-delayed nationwide vote for more than 336,000 council positions got underway. More than 300,000 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to secure polling stations in over 42,000 villages.

“This is important for the people... we need to be able to consult someone over our problems,” said Ms Rosemarie Garcia in the neighbourhood of Tondo. “We need somebody who is easily approachable to his or her constituents.” headtopics.com

Two people were killed, and five others wounded on Monday outside a polling station in Maguindanao del Norte province on the southern island of Mindanao, police said. In another incident on Mindanao, a woman was killed when a gunfight broke out after a van carrying a village captain and her supporters was stopped on a road by people backing her rival in Lanao del Norte province, the army said.

Fifty-eight people were massacred as gunmen allegedly working for a local warlord attacked a group of people to stop a rival from filing his election candidacy. More than 67 million people are registered to vote in the elections that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr described on Monday as “very important” for higher-level politicians. headtopics.com

