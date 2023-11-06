Three Men Hospitalised After Taking Alertness-Improving Medicines

Three men were hospitalised after taking modafinil or armodafinil to improve alertness. They are used to treat conditions such as narcolepsy, a medical condition where a person falls asleep suddenly. The Health Sciences Authority said there have been reports of people taking these medicines to improve focus and memory, and warned against it.

