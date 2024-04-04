Three Men Charged in Money Laundering Scam Linked to Job and Investment Scams

Three men were charged separately in court on April 4 for their suspected involvement in money laundering activities linked to various scams such as job and investment scams. One of them, a 28-year-old man, allegedly responded to an online job advertisement on Telegram which offered him $500 per month to open a crypto mining account and share his Singpass and bank account login credentials in November 2022.

He agreed and his bank accounts were subsequently used to launder proceeds from job and investment scams. In May 2023, another man, 29, allegedly responded to a fast cash offer on Telegram which offered him $600 for sharing his Internet banking credentials. He later disclosed his Internet banking credentials to an unknown person and his bank account was subsequently used to launder proceeds of crime from job scams

Money Laundering Scams Job Scams Investment Scams Online Advertisements Banking Credentials

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



stompsingapore / 🏆 11. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two men charged over money laundering activities linked to scamsTwo men were charged in court on April 4 over separate offences relating to money laundering activities linked to scams, and one was charged over a case of rental scam.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Jail, fine for businessman linked to ruse enabling a bus to travel above the speed limitSundram Retnam was among three men who were charged in court in December 2022.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

31 people, including 8 teens, charged over suspected scams, money mule offencesThe group included eight teenagers, the youngest of whom is 17 years old.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

31 people charged over suspected scams, money mule offencesThirty-one people were hauled to court on March 22 over their suspected involvement in perpetrating various scams and money mule activities. This group included eight teenagers, the youngest of whom is 17 years old. The oldest among those charged is 67 years...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

4 suspects charged over money mule activitiesFour people aged 17 to 21 were charged in court on March 8 over their suspected involvement in money mule activities, including selling their Singpass and banking details to scammers. Their details were allegedly used by fraudsters to launder illicit proceeds from various...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

3 men charged over plan to break into HSA warehouse and steal seized vapesSINGAPORE — Three men were charged in court on Thursday (March 28) over a scheme to break into a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) warehouse unit in Woodlands and steal seized e-vaporisers and other related items stored inside.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »