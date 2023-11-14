HEAD TOPICS

Thousands pay final respects to Bobby Charlton in Manchester

Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester to pay their final respects to Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton, with Alex Ferguson and Prince William among the mourners.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester to pay their final respects to Bobby Charlton, with Alex Ferguson and Prince William among the mourners. Charlton, a 1966 World Cup winner and one of England's greatest players, died at the age of 86. The funeral cortege drove past United's Old Trafford ground on its way to a private funeral service at Manchester Cathedral.

