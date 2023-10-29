Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters demand ceasefire at Madrid march

A protestor waves a Palestinian flag during a demonstration in Madrid in support of the Palestinian people. (Photo: AFP/Javier Soriano)MADRID: Waving flags and banners, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the streets of Madrid on Sunday (Oct 29) to demand an immediate ceasefire in the

Around 35,000 people took part according to the central government's delegation to Madrid, making it one of the biggest rallies in Spain in support of Palestinians since the attack by Hamas on Israel earlier this month.

Since the attack, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed - half of them children - by Israel's relentless retaliatory bombardments. Protestors wave Palestinian flags and hold signs at a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people in Madrid (Photo: AFP/JAVIER SORIANO)

"I am very worried about my family because I haven't been able to talk with them in almost two days, it has been two days without receiving any message from them," she told AFPTV. "We are sharing from a distance this suffering of the Palestinian people," said Emilio Gonzalez, a 50-year-old IT consultant.

"It is a call that is being made from around the world," she told reporters at the start of the march.

