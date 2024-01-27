Thousands of Devotees Celebrate Thaipusam in Singapore

Traditional music sounded on the streets of Little India and Dhoby Ghaut as more than 18,000 devotees marked the annual rite of Thaipusam on Jan 25. One of the paal kudam (milk pot) bearers was 19-year-old first-timer Mithesh, who carried a 35kg structure made of wood and metal held in place by close to 70 hooks pierced into his body. His nine-day fasting and rigorous preparation culminated in the three-hour procession.

Mithesh's mother expressed her joy in seeing his positive transformation through religion. Mithesh plans to pursue veterinary science and support his mother financially





