Eligible Singapore residents aged six months and older are encouraged to get an extra Covid-19 shot this year or the next, after a new batch of updated Covid-19 monovalent vaccines is rolled out from Monday.of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination meant that people should get an extra shot of the vaccine in 2023 or 2024 – about a year and no earlier than five months after the last jab.

These updated vaccines will be free under the National Vaccination Programme for all Singaporean citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and certain short-term pass holders.By Nov 20, the updated vaccines will take the place of all other types of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax vaccines being administered, said MOH.

The MOH statement said the additional shot is recommended for those at greatest risk of severe disease, including people aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals and residents of aged care facilities. headtopics.com

The expert committee, in its recommendations, said: “While Covid-19 is generally mild in healthy individuals who have been vaccinated previously, an additional dose further enhances protection against severe disease in the medically vulnerable and elderly, and has comparable safety as previous doses.”

Circulating among communities now are the mutated versions of the Omicron variant, including EG.5, XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.6. There was a 15.8 per cent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore between the periods of Oct 10 to Oct 16 and Oct 17 to Oct 22, from 14,801 to 17,123. headtopics.com

From Nov 4 to Dec 2, the operating hours of all JTVCs will be extended on Saturdays, from 9am to 7pm – instead of the usual opening hours from 9am to 1pm – in case there is higher demand for the updated vaccines.MOH said: “Vaccination remains our primary defence against Covid-19, and continues to be safe and effective.”close to the 12-month mark, and those most at risk must take the shots yearly to avoid getting severely ill.

