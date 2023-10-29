Those 6 months and older can get extra Covid-19 shot with updated vaccine rollout from Oct 30: MOH

SINGAPORE - Eligible Singapore residents aged six months and older are encouraged to get an extra Covid-19 shot this year or the next, after a new batch of updated Covid-19 monovalent vaccines is rolled out from Monday.of the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination meant that people should get an extra shot of the vaccine in 2023 or 2024 – about a year and no earlier than five months after the last jab.

These updated vaccines will be free under the National Vaccination Programme for all Singaporean citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and certain short-term pass holders.By Nov 20, the updated vaccines will take the place of all other types of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax vaccines being administered, said MOH.

The MOH statement said the additional shot is recommended for those at greatest risk of severe disease, including people aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable individuals and residents of aged care facilities. headtopics.com

The expert committee, in its recommendations, said: “While Covid-19 is generally mild in healthy individuals who have been vaccinated previously, an additional dose further enhances protection against severe disease in the medically vulnerable and elderly, and has comparable safety as previous doses.”

Circulating among communities now are the mutated versions of the Omicron variant, including EG.5, XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.6. Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam said: “We haven’t seen the Alphas, the Betas and the Deltas for over a year. They are expected to have died out, so using a bivalent vaccine will distract the immune system by having it respond to a variant that is unlikely to recur or make a comeback.” headtopics.com

These were driven mostly by EG.5 and its sub-variant HK.3, both of which are descended from the XBB Omicron variant. Together, they account for more than 75 per cent of cases recorded now.

