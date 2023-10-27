This year's Orchard Road Christmas light-up starts on Nov 16, look forward to 3 Christmas villages and a street party

This year's Christmas light-up ceremony will take place on Nov 16. (Photo: Orchard Road Business Association)Christmas is fast approaching and that means another year of dazzling festive lights at Orchard Road. This year's Orchard Road Christmas light-up, officially called Christmas On A Great Street, will start on Nov 16 and will be followed by three Great Christmas Villages and the first-ever Christmas Eve street party.

The first of the three Christmas Villages will be at Shaw House Urban Plaza from Nov 24 to Jan 7, and will feature a double-storey carousel and a Ferris wheel. The second one will be at Plaza Singapura from Dec 1 to Jan 1, and will have a giant bouncy castle, a balloon dome, craft workshops by Kiztopia.

The third Christmas Village will be at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza from Dec 8 to Jan 1, and will have a Euro Swing ride, an arcade, food trucks and live performances by local buskers and bands.For the first time ever, there'll be a street party on Dec 24 from 8pm to 12.30am, along Orchard Road. It will feature dance performances, Christmas carolling, Santa meet-and-greet sessions, a Christmas Market, food trucks and a countdown to Christmas. headtopics.com

In a statement to the press, Orchard Road Business Association Chairman Mr Mark Shaw said: “We hope that Singaporeans, visitors and residents will be as excited as we are with our plans for Christmas On A Great Street. It is a milestone year and we want everyone to have a fantastic time as they celebrate the season of joy, peace and goodwill to all."

