New: You can now listen to articles.When the owners of this house first holidayed at The Sanchaya in Bintan, Indonesia with her family, the wife was deeply enamoured by the architecture that they returned several times. The luxury resort adapts the style of a“We have been there several times and I like the style very much. It’s not traditionally black-and-white but a bit more modernised, with a lighter feel and larger windows.

The architecture team’s response to the homeowners’ brief is a simple L-shaped building enclosing the garden toward the street beyond and turning its back to the higher neighbour. “The garden was conceived before the architecture. The L-shaped house forms a two-sided border to the garden,” explained architect Rene Tan, who founded the firm together with TK Quek in 2003.

The Primitive Hut was theorised by Jesuit priest Marc-Antoine Laugier in the 18th century, defining essential elements of architecture. The main architectural components in this house are a modern adaption of the grass roof and vertical tree trunks as man’s earliest ways to form shelter. headtopics.com

Eschewing monster mansions, the family preferred a house that was “not so fancy and complicated.” Koh continued: “The clients were focused on only building what they would use.” Which is why there are just enough rooms, but they are all well sized. “The house’s L-shape is also sensible: On the first storey, the dining is in one wing while the living area is on the other side. On the second storey, the parents take one wing and the two sons the other,” said Tan.

The moon gate at the entrance that gives a glimpse into the garden and is a subtle reference to Chinese culture. (Photo: Masano Kawana)At the driveway, a moon gate clad in stone is the first instance of framing as it draws the focuses into the garden. A vestibule beyond the main door contains a shoe room on one side and a powder room on the other. Even here, windows are positioned to frame the greenery outside. headtopics.com

