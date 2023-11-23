Thirteen-year-old boy shelters strangers with umbrella at bus stop

Thirteen-year-old Soon Hwee Tze's kind act won over the Internet when a passer-by uploaded a video to the "sgfollowsall" Instagram account. SINGAPORE – It was pouring heavily as passengers hurriedly alighted from a bus and were greeted by a bespectacled boy in uniform sheltering them with an umbrella. Thirteen-year-old Soon Hwee Tze continued to help strangers from five other buses at the bus stop before Punggol Road along Tampines Expressway until his bus came.

The Springfield Secondary School student’s kind act in September won over the Internet when a passer-by uploaded a video to the “sgfollowsall” Instagram account.The Tampines GRC MP invited Hwee Tze to join him at a networking session at the Caring Carnival on Nov 4, where he presented the boy with a commendation letter. The event kicked off the annual Caring Commuter Week, launched to promote a more caring commuter culture. When The Straits Times met Hwee Tze on Nov 22 and asked what motivated him that day, he replied simply: “I did not want them to get wet and fall sic





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thirteen-year-old boy shelters strangers from rain at bus stopThirteen-year-old Soon Hwee Tze's kind act won over the Internet when a passer-by uploaded a video to the sgfollowsall Instagram account. He sheltered strangers from the rain at a bus stop before his bus arrived.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Gone too soon: Patisserie Moi, headed by Michelin-starred chef, to shutter a year after openingAround this time last year, Mooi Patisserie, a bakery tucked away at Alexandra Technopark, was preparing for their grand opening. Fast forward to now and the establishment is getting ready to close for good. They have about a month left till they shutter on Nov 30, they shared in an Instagram post on Friday (Nov 3). 'It has been an...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Speed limiters will soon be required for lorries in lower weight categoryLorry owners can start installing the devices in 2024 and will be given up to three years to do so. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Philippines hopes to seal troops pact with Japan soonMANILA: The Philippines hopes to reach an agreement with Japan "at the soonest possible time" on allowing the deployment of military forces on each other's soil, the Philippine defence secretary said on Monday (Nov 6).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Explainer: Why distance-based road pricing is unlikely anytime soonSINGAPORE — Any move to start charging motorists by distance travelled under the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system will have significant policy implications, including whether it would affect industries like transportation services and logistics providers.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Explainer: Why distance-based road pricing is unlikely anytime soonSINGAPORE — Any move to start charging motorists by distance travelled under the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system will have significant policy implications, including whether it would affect industries like transportation services and logistics providers.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »