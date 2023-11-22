Thirteen-year-old boy shelters strangers from rain at bus stop

Thirteen-year-old Soon Hwee Tze's kind act won over the Internet when a passer-by uploaded a video to the sgfollowsall Instagram account. It was pouring heavily as passengers hurriedly alighted from their buses and were greeted by a bespectacled boy in uniform sheltering them from the storm with an umbrella. Thirteen-year-old Soon Hwee Tze continued to help strangers from five other buses at a bus stop before Punggol Road along Tampines Expressway until his bus came.

The Springfield Secondary School student’s kind act in September won over the Internet when a passer-by uploaded a video to the sgfollowsall Instagram account., who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, as well as for Sustainability and the Environment. He invited Hwee Tze to join him at a networking session at the Caring Carnival on Nov 4, where he presented the boy with a commendation letter. The event kicked off the annual Caring Commuter Week, which was launched to promote a more caring commuter cultur





