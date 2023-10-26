Theatre review: Puppet Origin Stories: Persona Paradox uses puppetry to explore free will, beauty and cooperation

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.

Daily roundup: Bugis hawker gives free meals to needy using diners' donationsStay in the know with a recap of our top stories today. 1. This made my day: Bugis hawker gives free meals to needy using diners' donations An act of kindness four years ago led a hawker in Bugis to provide free meals to the needy. Now, it has turned into an initiative supported by other diners. The initiative was... Read more ⮕

Daily roundup: Energy's Toro recounts sitting in economy while F4's Vanness Wu was in business classStay in the know with a recap of our top stories today. 1. 'I thought we were super famous': Energy's Toro recounts sitting in economy while F4's Vanness Wu was in business class Fans sending off their idols at airports have always been part of the fan culture. While some celebrities are against it as it could result in disruption... Read more ⮕

Australia, US leaders to discuss Pacific infrastructure, critical mineralsThe two leaders will flesh out details of further cyber security cooperation. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

City Energy, Gentari to explore Malaysia-Singapore hydrogen pipelinepstrongThe parties will conduct the feasibility study over 12 months./strong/p pCity Energy and Gentari inked a Joint Feasibility Study Agreement to construct a pipeline from Malaysia to Singapore to import hydrogen./p pThe agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in April 2023 between City Energy and Gentari. Read more ⮕

Ang Mo Kio resident uses roast duck as bait, catches 50 rodents in a monthWhen a rodent problem broke out at a nearby market and hawker centre, one man in Ang Mo Kio decided to take matters into his own hands. Liu, a resident in the estate, managed to catch dozens of rodents within a month by using roast duck as bait, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (Oct 24). The 56-year-old said... Read more ⮕