'The trust is unreal': Self-service thrift store in Bugis has no staff, concept piques curiosity

This thrift store, located in Golden Landmark Shopping Complex, has zero employees.As odd as it may sound, it really is that simple.Describing itself as Singapore's first $10 thrift store, Woofie has a pricing list that is as straightforward as it gets.In case you're wondering, everything has been washed so nothing to worry about on that front.So if you're on the lookout for a specific item of clothing, rest assured that you won't be digging through stacks of clothes to find it.

In the comments section, netizens were clearly intrigued by Woofie's concept and many came with questions.Woofie mentioned that there is a self-service payment area for PayNow, PayLah! and cash in exact amounts.The thrift store was honest in noting that "people have stolen before". But there are plenty of CCTV cameras so these shoplifters do get caught.Others simply couldn't hide their excitement and were keen to have their first experience of thrifting at Woofie.

Like most young adults, co-owners Matthew Tan and Desiree Chang shared how their mornings and afternoons are usually filled with classes and study sessions. Matters relating to Woofie began only at 8pm, where the clothes were collected from a storage unit before being transferred to a laundromat for washing.

If you're big on thrifting and less so on social interactions with strangers, Woofie might be the perfect thrift store for you.