The three steps on America’s ladder of military escalation

To paraphrase an observation attributed to Leon Trotsky, you may not be interested in the Middle East, but the Middle East is interested in you. After a decade of tapering down its military presence in the region, America is back with a huge display of force.

In the past few days, two fighter squadrons have flown in. They follow the deployment of two aircraft-carrier strike groups, multiple air defence systems and much aid to Israel. More units have been told to prepare to deploy.Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile deviceResend verification e-mail

Read more:

STForeignDesk »