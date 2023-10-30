The Singapore Edition: A Tranquil Green Escape in the Heart of Orchard Road

Located in the upper Orchard Road district, The Singapore Edition opened its doors on Nov 9 (Thu). CNA Luxury takes a tour inside.New: You can now listen to articles.Walking up to the entrance of The Singapore Edition, you’ll find that the interiors of the city’s latestis concealed by a veil of white curtains. You can’t peep in, but that’s what makes the experience of stepping inside all that more magical.

Once the doors swing open, you walk into a white marbled lobby, framed by a backdrop of greenery. Look up and you’ll see a stunning domed ceiling covered in gold leaf. On the right is the Edition hotel chain’s famous sculpted spiral staircase, cascading elegantly down to various entertainment spaces on the lower level. Located in the Cuscaden enclave, The Singapore Edition, the brand’s first hotel in Southeast Asia, is conceived as a tranquil green escape from the hustle and bustle of Orchard Road. Indeed, the hotel feels like a destination in itselfonce inside, it is easy to forget that you are right on Singapore’s most famous retail and entertainment stree

