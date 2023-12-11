The Role of Passion in Entrepreneurial Success

While it may sound cliched, the journey to entrepreneurial success is often intricately woven with the pursuit of one’s passion. This certainly is the case for two business founders, Rhonda Wong and Vanessa Ho, who parlayed their deep-seated beliefs into groundbreaking ventures offering innovative solutions to real-world problems.

Ms Ho’s vibrant presence on social media and strategic role in fintech investments mirrors Ms Wong’s awe-inspiring journey – from migrant to disruptor in the Singaporean real estate arena. Both narratives underscore the indispensable role of passion in achieving remarkable milestones. Yet, passion encompasses more than mere enthusiasm. Rather, it serves as a driving force that propels these founders through the myriad obstacles on the journey towards eventual triumph.Ms Wong’s trajectory as the co-founder of Ohmyhome – a proptech company pioneering a novel approach to real estate transactions – reflects how personal experiences can serve as catalysts for innovative and disruptive business idea





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Role of Buses in Singapore's Public Transport SystemThis article explores the passion of a young man for travelling by bus and discusses the appeal of buses to commuters in Singapore as the public transport system develops.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

UAE oil chief Dr Sultan Al Jaber takes leadership role in climate talksDr Sultan Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates oil chief executive and leader of COP28 climate talks, has a formidable reputation for earnestly pursuing results. His position as leader of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the state energy giant known by its abbreviation Adnoc, has alarmed environmental critics concerned over his commitment to maintaining a role for fossil fuels in the energy transition, but his supporters say he has an ability to get things done and straddle divides that will deliver climate action.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Widow of French serial killer to face trial over role in three murdersThe widow of a French serial killer known as the “ogre of the Ardennes” will face trial from Nov 28 over her role in three murders dating back several decades, including the killing of a British woman whose body was found in a river in 1990.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

The Role of Technology and Leadership in Promoting Employee Well-beingExplore the crucial role of technology, leadership initiatives, and innovative Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) in promoting health and productivity. In an era where the boundaries between work and personal life are increasingly blurred, fostering a workplace culture that prioritises the holistic well-being of employees has become a concern for organisations.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Navy@Vivo23 Showcases Role of Singapore Navy and Importance of the Sea2023’s NavyVivo23 showcases the role of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the importance of the sea to Singapore. The event, held from Nov 17 to 19 at VivoCity, highlights the theme Our Sea, Our Mission, Our Home and emphasizes the navy's responsibility in defending Singapore's survival and prosperity.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Former National Footballer Chris Yip-Au Joins Seychelles Football FederationFormer Singapore international Chris Yip-Au has taken on the role of head of women’s football and women’s national team coach at the Seychelles Football Federation. Despite her love for home and the football scene in Singapore, Yip-Au made the decision to pursue this coaching opportunity in Seychelles.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »