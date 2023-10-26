The power of unified identity security

Modern enterprises grapple with evolving identity, data access, privilege, automation, and unification challenges.

Today’s identity security challenges are massively different than they were a few years ago. The way we work has evolved. The centrality of identities to both the enablement and security of today’s enterprise has increased significantly. The threat landscape is more dynamic than ever, and nearly always comes down to a compromised identity as the trigger point for the majority of breaches. It’s all so much more interwoven, complex and accelerated.

At SailPoint, we understand that to our core. We recently unveiled our near and longer-term plan for how we’ll not only evolve but also how we’ll fundamentally disrupt this market. A disruption that will serve our customers’ needs best. We want to ensure that our enterprise customers go down the right path, not the noisy, misdirected paths they’re being offered by those who would attempt to provide lightweight short-cuts or converged offerings that don’t set them up for long-term success. headtopics.com

