The Power of Gratitude in Overcoming Adversity

When disappointment, failure, sadness and loss hit all at once, being grateful, or feeling any positive emotion, may be the last thing on your mind. It also helps one bounce back from adversity. One mindfulness teacher observed that Singaporeans generally have difficulty expressing gratitude and appreciation for others. With some practice, it is possible to train the mind to experience and express gratitude more easily over time.

Besides having to come to terms with missing out on an award that she had expected to receive, the postgraduate at the Singapore Management University (SMU) was grieving when her grandmother died earlier this year. What lifted her from the doldrums eventually was when she looked on what had happened through the lens of gratitude. “Mind you, I am still not happy about not receiving the award — and that’s okay, and an appropriate emotion to have in this context





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thailand's Soft Power Strategy Faces CriticismThailand's leaders are promoting the country's cultural elements as soft power tools, but critics doubt their international influence. The National Soft Power Strategy Committee has proposed a significant budget to fund initiatives in various sectors, aiming to generate economic growth and job creation.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Power Scramble: Can anyone break China’s hold on critical metals?The world’s appetite for tiny magnets and EV batteries is having repercussions such as chemical pollution in unlikely corners of the region, the series Power Scramble finds. And geopolitical tensions mean the fight for resources is heating up.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore's Tuas Power to rely on more biomass and renewable energy imports for decarbonisationThe country’s sole operator of a coal/biomass cogeneration plant will rely on the use of more biomass and renewable energy imports for decarbonisation.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's husband shares his 13-year volunteering journeyMr Nadim van der Ros, the husband of Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, shares his 13-year volunteering journey and expresses his gratitude for the privileges he has enjoyed.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Japan-Asean Partnership Strengthened at Commemorative SummitJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the importance of the Japan-Asean partnership in overcoming global crises. The summit resulted in the adoption of a joint vision statement and an implementation plan covering various areas of cooperation.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Using AI to Sum Up the Most Important News of 2023OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard were asked to sum up the most important news of 2023 using Artificial Intelligence. While their responses showcased AI's power, they also highlighted its limitations compared to human editors and Reuters editorial standards.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »