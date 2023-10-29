The man behind the wonderful world of tokidoki and its more than 1,000 characters

The art of Simone Legno is a hybrid of Japanese cute culture and edgy punk rock. The Italian artist tells executive editor Sumiko Tan why his tokidoki creations are a diary of his life.Artist and creative director of tokidoki, Simone Legno, has drawn so many characters in the world of tokidoki that he estimates them to number about a thousand. He shares how he gets inspiration for his drawings.

Italian artist Simone Legno is barely five minutes late for our lunch date, but he feels terrible about this.

