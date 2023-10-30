The majority of retrenchments come from wholesale trade

With retrenchments recently increased in Singapore, the majority of the growth stemmed from the wholesale trade sector, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

"This reflects the weaker external outlook the sector faced. The number of retrenchments in other remaining sectors remained broadly stable or declined," read the MOM statement.As this happens, the proportion of firms that seek to hire new employees in the next three months fell from 58.2% to 42.8%. Whilst unemployment rates remained low due to continued labor market tightness, they have been on a slow uptrend and may continue to increase further.a.

b. Employers can also tap on the Support for Job Redesign under the Productivity Solutions Grant, to make their jobs more productive and attractive to their employees and jobseekers. c. WSG offers Career Conversion Programmes to support employers in re-skilling their existing employees to take on redesigned job roles and training mid-career new hires to take on new roles, with employers receiving up to 90% salary and course fee subsidy. headtopics.com

