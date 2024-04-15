The Magic Paintbrush: A Mandarin Play for Children

Village boy Ma Liang loves to draw, but is too poor to afford a paintbrush. One day, he receives a magic paintbrush that brings to life anything he draws, with one condition – that he must use it to help those in need.

Each 45-minute show is designed as a relaxed performance and suitable for neurodivergent individuals, including those on the autism spectrum. The show is also accessible to wheelchair users and individuals with mobility restrictions. Goats at Hay Dairies, one of the local farms mentioned in Let’s Discover Our Farms, Singapore! children’s book. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS FILE

Kids can pick up fun facts too, such as how a fish farm can produce as much as 1,000 tonnes of fish a year, or 90 double-decker buses full of fish.

