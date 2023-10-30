The Life List: Late actor Matthew Perry’s five most iconic moments on Friends

The 10-season show shot the funnyman to fame as the neurotic and sarcastic Chandler Bing. Perry was the last – and youngest, at 24 – of the six leads to be cast.

He often provided wry commentary on the shenanigans of his friend group, even while frequently ending up in ridiculous situations himself. These included variations of his catchphrase, such as, “Could we be more white trash?”

The moment lasts all of six seconds, but it is a memorable part of the equally memorable 12th episode of season four, The One With The Embryos. He learns to love bubble baths with the help of Monica, who is now his wife. Relationship drama between his friends Joey, Rachel and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) conspires to disrupt this new-found enjoyment as they flood into the bathroom while he is attempting to enjoy a soak. headtopics.com

In the season four episode, The One With All The Rugby, Chandler goes to great lengths to avoid getting back together with Janice without hurting her feelings – all the way to Yemen, in fact. Seeing these two good friends become supportive, loving romantic partners was the epitome of “relationship goals” for many.

After some back and forth over his readiness to get married, and despite her ex-boyfriend Richard (Tom Selleck) complicating the situation, the pair propose to each other against a romantic, candle-lit backdrop in their shared apartment.American actress Julia Roberts was at the height of her fame when she made a cameo appearance on the second season of Friends in 1996. headtopics.com

Worse still, she absconds with all of his clothing, leaving him clad in a pair of women’s underwear – her own hot pink set, to be exact.

