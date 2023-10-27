The last new Beatles song Now And Then to be released on Nov 2

The Beatles, foreground from left, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr on drums perform on the CBS Ed Sullivan Show in New York on Feb 9, 1964. (Photo: AP)Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release next week of what is promised to be the last"new" Beatles song.

Now And Then comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by the late John Lennon, which were taken by his former bandmates to construct the songs Free As a Bird and Real Love, released in the mid-1990s.

With the help of artificial intelligence, director Peter Jackson cleared those problems up by"separating" Lennon's original vocals from a piano used in the late 1970s. The much clearer vocals allowed McCartney and Starr to complete the track last year. headtopics.com

McCartney also added a string arrangement written with the help of Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin. "There it was, John's voice, crystal clear," McCartney said in the announcement."It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's quite an exciting thing."

Next Wednesday, the day before the song's release, a 12-minute film that tells the story of the new recording will be made public.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

'Last' Beatles song written by late John Lennon with AI-cleaned vocals set for releaseAI was used to separate Lennon’s voice from the piano chords in an effort to clean up the 1970s recording. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Last' Beatles song written by late John Lennon with AI-cleaned vocals set for releaseLONDON - A much-anticipated “new” Beatles record, created with the help of artificial intelligence,... Read more ⮕

Now And Then: The Beatles to release new song with John Lennon's voiceNow And Then dates back to the late 1970s when Lennon recorded a home demo in New York City. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift helps fuel Universal Music Group's third-quarter revenueCultural phenomenon Taylor Swift helped fuel revenue at Universal Music Group in the third quarter, the world's largest record label said on Thursday (Oct 26). With the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Swift became the first woman to have four albums in the Top 10 charts at the same time, and the first artist since the Beatles to have... Read more ⮕

What happens on track should stay on track, Perez tells home fansMEXICO CITY : Sergio Perez called on his Mexican fans to send a positive message to the world at his home grand prix by showing respect for his Formula One rivals and Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen. Read more ⮕

Asian shares track US futures higher, bonds hold gainsSYDNEY : Asian shares tracked Wall Street futures higher on Friday as Amazon provided some welcome earnings relief, while bonds were able to sustain a rally amid signs U.S. inflation was easing.All eyes were on U.S. data later in the session that may show core inflation growing 0. Read more ⮕