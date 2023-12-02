HEAD TOPICS

The Joys of Family Gatherings During the Holiday Season

The article discusses the challenges and frustrations of spending time with family during the holiday season, including gift-giving, unhealthy food, and dealing with relatives who say hurtful things.

There’s a timetable for family visits, a gift list for those relatives who’ve been nice, a black list for those who’ve been naughty and a reminder not to send a Christmas card to that auntie who upset me 30 years ago.

‘Tis the season to bear grudges, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la! Oh, it’s the most wonderful time of the year to sit in traffic, line up in department stores, complain about presents, eat too much unhealthy food and spend time with family members who say ridiculously cruel things on the grounds that a) they’re old and b) we’re expected to give them a pass because they’re closer to dying. Essentially, from early December to Chinese New Year, someone, somewhere is being insulted at a family gathering about something. We agonise over the presents, only to watch my step-father unwrap his England football jersey and say, “I’m not wearing that rubbis

