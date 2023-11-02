The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 is a minor update with quality-of-life improvements

It looks to have a similar, if not the same, dual driver configuration featuring a dynamic driver and a planar driver, supported by a Halbach array with a high transient response. The FreeBuds Pro 3 has a similar dynamic range of 14Hz to 48kHz.

What's new is that on top of LDAC support, the new earbuds also support the L2HC 2.0 standard. Apparently, only the Chinese version will ship with the L2HC 3.0 standard, which actually supports up to 1.5Mbps transmission, meaning that it is fast enough to play lossless music files without downsampling to transfer data between your player and your earbuds.

It remains to be seen if Huawei will roll out the 3.0 standard globally in the future, though it seems that this standard is only supported by Huawei's Mate 60 and Mate X5 at the moment. Also updated are Pure Voice (v2.0) and Intelligent ANC (v3.0). According to Huawei, Pure Voice 2.0 performs 2.5 times better in terms of voice pickup, background noise cancellation is improved by 5dB, and wind noise cancellation is improved by 80 per cent when compared to the original Pure Voice on the FreeBuds Pro 2. Meanwhile, the Intelligent ANC has been improved by up to 50 per cent over its predecessor.

The FreeBuds Pro 3 also features Triple Adaptive EQ, which is an algorithm that detects volume level, ear canal shape, and wearing status in real-time and applies the optimal audio level and EQ settings for best results.

The only thing that doesn't look quite as rosy is battery life, with only up to 6.5 hours of battery life (sans ANC) on a single charge and up to 31 hours with the charging case. The case also supports wireless charging (up to 2W).

