'The happiest thing is receiving these gifts': Golden Horse-nominated director unboxes lavish goodie bag from awards show

Besides being blessed with this opportunity, they are also showered with real gifts before the award ceremony. In a social media post on Oct 28, Hong Kong director-screenwriter Norris Wong shared a photo of herself with a heap of presents behind her.

The 36-year-old, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lyricist Wannabe this year, wrote in the caption: "I must say something unambitious, the happiest thing is receiving these gifts." She added that it took her half an hour to unbox the presents and she would be sharing them with all the colleagues who completed the film with her.This year, the awards committee commissioned 35 customised gifts from mostly local brands worth NT$100,000 (S$4,200) in total, for each nominee.

Some of the items include sparkling water, fine Taiwanese tea, scented candles, popcorn, perfume, herbal health drink, fungus drink, roasted chicken essence, hand gel gift box, hand cream, lip balm, dry hand wash, facial cleansing set, electric cooker, pillow set, tableware set and various local produce such as cakes, biscuits and desserts.

This year's Golden Horse winners will receive an additional Glenfiddich 23-year French wine barrel single malt scotch whiskey, while the Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress winners will also receive a mattress by Taiwanese brand Sleepy Tofu.https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx5Cva9SpwG/?img_index=1

