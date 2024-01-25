The Erosion of Hype Around Sales Events

Why do most of us now react to “limited-time” sale promotions with indifference? The author weighs in on the various factors eroding the hype around sales events.Remember when the announcement of a major sale used to spark a frenzy? These days, it seems hardly a week goes by without some “blockbuster promo” being announced, while consumers mostly react with indifference.

The original intent of sales promotions was to drive purchases at a consumer level as well as get rid of stock that didn’t move as fast as it should. Giving consumers a bumper discount created an immediate incentive to anticipate a purchase or give in to the urge for instant gratification. In the past, the hype of sales lay in their carefully curated rarity — they only arrived once or twice a year, usually towards the end right when people were loading up their carts for festive gifting or splurging. But in recent years, as sales become more and more frequent, the “wow factor” for shoppers has started to wax and wane, the emotional high of past hype diminished or even drained entirel





