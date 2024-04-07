The Commonwealth Games in need of a major rethink, experts say

The Commonwealth Games needs a major rethink to evolve with the times or risk losing its relevance, several experts have told TODAY. The search for a host for the 2026 Commonwealth Games continues, as Singapore and Malaysia have decided not to bid to host it. The original hosts, the Australian state of Victoria, pulled out last year due to projected cost overruns.

Experts said that the cost of hosting a major sporting event has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the two-year runway to the Games is too short for preparations. Other reasons countries may be reluctant to play host include the declining prestige of the Games, with its colonial ties and absence of newer sports. Should the Commonwealth Games fail to find a host, cancelling the Games for this cycle could spell potential danger for its future, said one expert

