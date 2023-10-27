The Chic Home: Bukit Purmei flat mixes and matches styles

A modular sofa and custom-designed dining table on lockable wheels allow the flexibility of reconfiguring the layout of the living areas.

They had specific requirements in their design brief. Apart from retaining the existing flooring, they wanted an open plan that would maximise natural lighting and cross-ventilation, allow them to host gatherings and fit everything they needed for their hobbies, as Mr Lee is into pottery, Ms Tang is an avid reader and the couple have a significant amount of shoes and clothes.

The enlarged master bathroom fits a bathtub, something that the couple grew accustomed to during their time in Los Angeles. PHOTO & ART DIRECTION: SPH MAGAZINES The choice of a green, marble-like tile cladding for the column complements the pink marble floor. PHOTO & ART DIRECTION: SPH MAGAZINES headtopics.com

The dynamic between the freestanding column and fixed glass panel enriches the space. PHOTO & ART DIRECTION: SPH MAGAZINES A fixed glass panel visually connects the private and public spaces within the unit, revealing and concealing them as needed. PHOTO & ART DIRECTION: SPH MAGAZINES

Read more:

The Straits Times »