The Changing Landscape of Employment

With the pressure to maintain profits and growth, lifelong employment is a promise that cannot be kept by firms these days. Some years back, a friend’s son had graduated and was working in a financial institution overseas when he thought of trying his hand at something different. He wanted to open a restaurant and was excited about introducing Singaporean taste buds to a fresh concept.

Surprisingly – I say surprisingly because the parents were very proud of what the son achieved – the father backed him to the hilt. The dad helped to fund the restaurant, even taking on the roles of cashier and server when the restaurant was short-handed

