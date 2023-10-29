The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment outages, what can businesses and consumers do?

DBS and Citibank digital banking and e-payments services were down for hours this month, following an issue at a data centre used by both banks

Experts said while more can be done to prevent outages, there are no foolproof methods to ensure they won't happenSINGAPORE: A long-awaited date for Ms Nazrana Shaheen with her national serviceman boyfriend ended up being cut short, no thanks to aThe 20-year-old social media executive and her boyfriend both tried to use their DBS debit cards to pay for their meal at Ngee Ann City but were left embarrassed as their payment attempts failed.

“The recent service disruption has definitely changed my opinion on the reliability of e-payments, especially DBS because this is not the first time I've encountered such a disruption from the company,” she added.'This is not supposed to happen': Experts on DBS, Citi outage caused by data centre failure headtopics.com

With the payment terminal at the restaurant she was dining at being affected by the disruption, and unable to withdraw cash from an ATM, Ms Nadya jokingly asked its staff: “Do you accept Malaysian ringgit?”

“I only started going out cashless this year, but when this happened, it was a wake-up call,” said Ms Nadya. The outage caused issues with the usage of ATMs, Citi credit cards, PayNow and investments made via the Citi Mobile App or Citibank Online, said Citi Singapore. headtopics.com

then-Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that seven banks have reported a total of 17 disruptions to their digital banking services that lasted more than one hour since 2018. Mr Tharman said that the root causes of these service disruptions ranged from lapses in managing system upgrades to software bugs and misconfigurations in digital banking systems as well as back-end systems and components.