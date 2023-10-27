The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment services outages, what can businesses and consumers do?

SINGAPORE — A long-awaited date with her national serviceman boyfriend for Ms Nazrana Shaheen ended up being cut short, no thanks to a

Despite the risk of disruptions in e-payment systems, some businesses maintain that the benefits of going cashless far outweigh the cons “We checked for the nearest ATM (automated teller machine) to withdraw cash, thinking that it was just digital services being down, but we reached the machine only to find out that we couldn't withdraw cash either.”

Also caught off guard was 42-year-old Nadya Salyriana Sallehin, a travel consultant, who did not have cash on-hand to pay for her family’s dinner at Tampines. Both Ms Nazrana and Ms Nadya posted TikTok videos on Oct 14 about their experience of the banking outage, which have since garnered over 44,000 and 220,000 views respectively. headtopics.com

“The inconvenience is not just on us, but … on the vendors as well. For a vendor to trust that you’re going to come back and pay is also another question mark — but sometimes you need a painful lesson to realise that it’s not good to not have cash all the way."

After over 12 hours of the disruption, which DBS first confirmed in a Facebook post at 4.37pm, DBS Bank announced that services had been fully restored overnight. Citibank’s services were also restored overnight. headtopics.com

In a written reply to a parliamentary question on major banking disruptions that have lasted more than an hour in the last five years in April this year, The D-SIBs are DBS Bank, OCBC, United Overseas Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Malayan Banking Berhad.

Read more:

TODAYonline »

European Commission confirms requests to big tech companies on harmful contentLONDON: The European Commission said on Thursday (Oct 26) that it had not launched formal investigations into efforts by Meta, TikTok and X to remove harmful content from their platforms, confirming it had so far sent them requests for information. Read more ⮕

UOB cards score big with early access to Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran concert ticketsTickets to the UOB pre-sale for Ed Sheeran's 2024 Singapore concert sold out within 1.5 hours on Friday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Australia's Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundredNEW DELHI: Glenn Maxwell's record-shattering hundred silenced his critics and dispelled any self-doubts he may have had, the Australia all-rounder said after his match-winning knock in Wednesday's World Cup victory over the Netherlands. Read more ⮕

China’s internet addiction regulation for minors could hit Big Tech over timeChina’s latest regulation to further tighten internet use by minors, which takes effect on Jan 1, 2024, is expected to have a limited impact on Big Tech firms in the short term but could erode their long-term user base, according to analysts. Read more ⮕

Today in Pictures, Oct 25, 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

How to choose the best air purifier for your home in 2023Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕