The Big Read: Is the influx of big-spending S'poreans a factor in Johor Bahru's rising living costs?

JOHOR BAHRU — Malaysian hawker, Mr Sim, was a step away from buying fresh prawns during a holiday in the Pontian district of Johor, only to be stopped by the exorbitant price quoted by the seller. Each week, TODAY’s long-running Big Read series delves into the trends and issues that matter





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jealousy a possible motive behind Johor murder involving two S’porean suspects: PoliceThe murder of a 25-year-old Malaysian man outside a nightclub in Johor Bahru on Oct 27 is believed to have been motivated by jealousy, the Johor police...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Tiong Bahru’s re-gentrification: New eateries enter the scene, while old guard leaveWhile there have been several closures in the foodie enclave, no fewer than six eateries have opened. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Tiong Bahru’s re-gentrification: New eateries enter the scene, while old guards leaveWhile there have been several closures in the foodie enclave, no fewer than six eateries have opened. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

ICA warns of heavy congestion along CausewayOutbound congestion is also expected to worsen in the coming days as Singaporeans prepare to take advantage of the Deepavali long weekend and flock to Johor Bahru

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Malaysia and Singapore working together to alleviate Causeway congestion: PM Lee, PM AnwarThe Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link remains on track for completion by end-2026. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Good progress being made to ease Causeway congestion: PM Lee, PM AnwarThe Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link remains on track for completion by end-2026. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »