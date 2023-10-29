Tham Luang Cave survivor killed himself in British school, investigation shows

A funeral was held to lead Duangphet Phromthep's soul back to his home town in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.LEICESTER – The death of Duangphet Phromthep, 18, captain of a Thai football team that was trapped in a cave by flooding in 2018, has been ruled a suicide by British authorities.Following an inquest into the death, a senior coroner concluded it was a suicide, the BBC reported.

In the record of the inquest, Professor Catherine Mason said: “Mr Phromthep was not known to mental health services, and it is not known why he took the actions that he did.KinnPorsche stars Mile and Apo bring Man Suang tour to Singapore on Dec 1The world was transfixed for 17 days as an international mission unfolded to rescue the young footballers and their coach after they were trapped in the Chiang Rai cave system.

The 200m-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the cave complex, was the command centre for a rescue operation. Duangphet was among the second group of boys carried out of the cave on July 9. The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, depicted in films and documentaries about their ordeal. headtopics.com

After he was rescued, Duangphet went to Chiang Mai to study sports and received a scholarship to study at Brooke House Academy, located about 150km north of London, last year. He flew to England in September. – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORKChat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1Aware’s Sexual Assault Care Centre: 6779-0282 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

