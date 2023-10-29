Tham Luang Cave survivor killed himself in British school, investigation shows

LEICESTER – The death of Duangphet Phromthep, 18, captain of a Thai football team that was trapped in a cave by flooding in 2018, has been ruled a suicide by British authorities.Following an inquest into the death, a senior coroner concluded it was a suicide, the BBC reported.

In the record of the inquest, Professor Catherine Mason said: “Mr Phromthep was not known to mental health services, and it is not known why he took the actions that he did.“The police investigation has found no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances.

The 200m-deep Chamber 1, which visitors use to enter the cave complex, was the command centre for a rescue operation. Duangphet was among the second group of boys carried out of the cave on July 9. The Wild Boars have since become celebrities, depicted in films and documentaries about their ordeal. headtopics.com

After he was rescued, Duangphet went to Chiang Mai to study sports and received a scholarship to study at Brooke House Academy, located about 150km north of London, last year. He flew to England in September.

