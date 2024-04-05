Thaksin Shinawatra praises Thai PM as suitable leader during transition

Thailand ’s influential former premier Thaksin Shinawatra has praised ally and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin as a suitable leader during a “transition” while highlighting his own daughter’s credentials as head of the ruling Pheu Thai party.

