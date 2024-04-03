Thailand's Move Forward Party Faces Disbandment as Court Takes on Complaint

The court has agreed to take on the complaint filed by the election commission to disband Move Forward Party for its campaign to reform a law protecting the monarchy. Move Forward had planned to amend the law but the court ruled it unconstitutional.

Supporters of the party gathered in protest. What's next for Thailand's progressive movement?

Thailand's Constitutional Court Accepts Case to Dissolve Move Forward PartyThailand’s Constitutional Court has accepted a case seeking the dissolution of the opposition Move Forward Party, which has been pushing for major institutional reforms in the country. The party's controversial campaign to reform a law protecting the monarchy from criticism has led to at least 260 prosecutions. This comes after a previous ruling that found the party's plan to amend the law unconstitutional.

