Thailand’s Cabinet offers $1,900 and soft loans to encourage citizens to leave Israel

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the Cabinet decided to use a cash incentive to try to convince Thai workers to return home now that the clash between Israel and militant group Hamas has intensified.

According to Thailand’s Labour Ministry, there are 30,000 Thais in Israel, mostly working in the agriculture sector.of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, with the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian territory saying that more than 8,500 people have been killed, including over 3,500 children.infiltrated southern Israel, killing 1,400 people, the majority civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Mr Srettha said the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv had reported that both ground operations and aerial bombings had expanded, and that it was too dangerous to continue living in Israel.He added that the government has analysed the situation and resolved that several Thais were reluctant to leave Israel due to financial issues.

As a result, the Cabinet has decided to grant 50,000 baht in compensation to each Thai worker who returns from Israel, and they will also be eligible for a 150,000 baht soft loan.and 19 injured in the fighting, while 22 others have been captured by Hamas.

Mr Srettha said Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara had visited Qatar and Egypt to seek more information from all sides and to negotiate the release of the hostages. He added that House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who has connections with some Islamic nations, and the supreme commander of the armed forces have also joined the negotiations. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Thailand’s Cabinet offers $1,900, soft loans to encourage citizens to leave IsraelBANGKOK - Thailand’s Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to offer 50,000 baht (S$1,895) as well as soft loans to Thai workers who are choosing to stay on in Israel due to financial commitments. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Over 900 teens in Malaysia tested positive for STDs from 2018 to 2022These STDs included syphilis, gonorrhoea, chancroid and HIV. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Singapore, Malaysia share view that there must be immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflictBoth Singapore and Malaysia backed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Israel’s military forces in Gaza ‘gradually moving ahead with plan’There is meanwhile a growing global outcry for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid in. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singapore's diplomatic relations with Israel 'no reason' to cause difficulty with Malaysia: PM LeeMalaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his country and Singapore share a common position in that they both voted in favour of a United Nations resolution to protect civilians amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Singapore, Malaysia voted in support of UN resolution for Israel-Hamas conflictBoth Singapore and Malaysia backed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕