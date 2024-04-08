Thailand Allows Myanmar Junta to Evacuate Personnel After Defeats

Thailand granted permission to the Myanmar junta on April 7 to run a special flight evacuating its personnel after hundreds of troops near the strategic Myanmar border trading hub of Myawaddy surrendered to resistance forces.

The losses in Myanmar’s Kayin state are the latest among a string of defeats that have forced the military regime to cede control.

Thailand Myanmar Junta Evacuation Personnel Defeats

