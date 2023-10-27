Thai ruling party elects Thaksin's daughter as leader

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's youngest daughter, was voted unopposed to become Pheu Thai's new leader, two years after entering politics.returned to the kingdom in August"The new administrative body of Pheu Thai must improve itself to lead the party to becoming number one for the people again," Paetongtarn told party members and reporters, wearing a red suit, the party's signature colour.

Paetongtarn, 37, was the figurehead of Pheu Thai's campaign for the May general election and has plans to modernise the party. Pheu Thai is the latest incarnation of the political movement founded by her father, but it was beaten into second place in the May poll by the upstart progressive Move Forward Party.

The result came as a shock to a movement that had previously claimed most seats at every Thai election since 2001. Paetongtarn received 289 votes with one abstention during the party's general meeting on Friday morning.Analysis: Thaksin could walk free sooner than expected, but his future is likely as a backseat driver in Thai politics headtopics.com

Yuttaporn Issrachai, a political analyst, said the announcement follows the pattern of Pheu Thai's"family-run style". "It is an effort to modernise the party, but in the end, the core of the party is still the same. It belongs to the Shinawatra clan," he told AFP.

However, Pheu Thai's deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai defended the move, saying Paetongtarn earned the leadership role. "It's not because of her surname. We select people based purely on their qualifications," he told reporters. headtopics.com

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Thaksin’s daughter takes over as Pheu Thai leaderMs Paetongtarn Shinawatra replaces Mr Cholnan Srikaew, who stepped down end of August. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israel's UN envoy plays gruesome Hamas attack video of Thai victimUNITED NATIONS: Israel's United Nations envoy showed the 193-member General Assembly a brief video on Thursday (Oct 26) that he said showed a Hamas fighter trying to decapitate a man with a garden tool during the Read more ⮕

5 new Thai airlines to start flying in 2024The five new airlines that have been granted the Air Operating Licence. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Emerald Buddha statue found in mango tree trunk at Thai templeBANGKOK - A Buddha statue was unexpectedly found inside a mango tree when it was being cut down during landscaping works at a temple in Thailand’s eastern Chonburi province. It is believed that the statue dates back to the era of the first abbot who lived in the Nongsang... Read more ⮕

Emerald Buddha statue found in mango tree trunk at Thai templeThe mystery of how the statue ended up inside the tree trunk remains unsolved. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Daily roundup: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine- and other top stories todayStay in the know with a recap of our top stories today. 1. 2 wishes fulfilled in 3 years: Richard Low hires 52 dancers for $4,000 to express gratitude at Bangkok's Erawan Shrine Richard Low has much to be grateful for. So much so that the 71-year-old veteran actor spared no expense in expressing it — to the tune of 104,000... Read more ⮕