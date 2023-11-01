Thai police bust $45m gold scam, arrest four Chinese ‘kingpins’

CIB investigators raided 21 locations in Bangkok and seven other provinces, carrying arrest warrants for 50 suspects. They arrested 26 of the suspects along with 30.9 million baht of assets. Police seized Bitkub digital currency accounts totalling 28 million baht and 23 bank books. Also confiscated during the raids were 21 mobile phones, 19 SIM cards, 100,000 baht in cash and eight notebook computers.
The pages promised high returns of 20 to 30 per cent, but when the victims found they could not withdraw their money, the gang gave various excuses before blocking them from the pages.The gang worked systematically, dividing responsibilities for buying and creating fake Facebook pages, posting deceiving posts, chatting and deceiving victims, receiving transfers from victims via mule accounts, and laundering money, he said.
The gang used three tiers of bank accounts owned by Thais before eventually transferring the money to accounts owned by the Chinese bosses, who would then launder it via three methods. They would use another firm to buy digital currencies via Bitkub, and another to buy properties in Thailand.Most suspects had denied charges but some had partially confessed to crimes, he added.Call-centre gangs usually operate in neighbouring countries to prey on Thais, but this gang operated in Thailand using the Internet instead of phones to deceive victims, explained CIB commissioner Pol Lieutenant-General Jiraphop Phuridej.
