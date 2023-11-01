Thai police bust $45m gold scam, arrest four Chinese ‘kingpins’

CIB investigators raided 21 locations in Bangkok and seven other provinces, carrying arrest warrants for 50 suspects. They arrested 26 of the suspects along with 30.9 million baht of assets. Police seized Bitkub digital currency accounts totalling 28 million baht and 23 bank books. Also confiscated during the raids were 21 mobile phones, 19 SIM cards, 100,000 baht in cash and eight notebook computers.Emerald Buddha statue found in mango tree trunk at Thai temple

The Chinese bosses hired Thais to open three nominee companies to help them launder the money, he added. First, the gang bought goods such as fertiliser, air-conditioners, and auto parts, and used a nominee firm to export them to Laos and Cambodia.

Call-centre gangs usually operate in neighbouring countries to prey on Thais, but this gang operated in Thailand using the Internet instead of phones to deceive victims, explained CIB commissioner Pol Lieutenant-General Jiraphop Phuridej.

