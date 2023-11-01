Tesla wins first US Autopilot trial involving fatal crash

The civil lawsuit filed in Riverside County Superior Court alleged the Autopilot system caused owner Micah Lee's Model 3 to suddenly veer off a highway east of Los Angeles at 105 km per hour, strike a palm tree and burst into flames, all in the span of seconds.
Tesla denied liability, saying Lee consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel. The electric-vehicle maker also argued it was unclear whether Autopilot was engaged at the time of the crash. Jonathan Michaels, an attorney for the plaintiffs, expressed disappointment in the verdict but said in a statement that Tesla was "pushed to its limits" during the trial.
Tesla said its cars are well designed and make the roads safer. "The jury's conclusion was the right one," the company said in a statement. That case was about an accident where a Model S swerved into the curb and injured its driver, and jurors told Reuters after the verdict that they believed Tesla warned drivers about its system and driver distraction was to blame.Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor, said the outcome in both cases show "our juries are still really focused on the idea of a human in the driver's seat being where the buck stops".
In other lawsuits, plaintiffs have alleged Autopilot is defectively designed, leading drivers to misuse the system. The jury in Riverside, however, was only asked to evaluate whether a manufacturing defect impacted the steering.Tesla shares closed up 1.76 per cent after rising more than two per cent.
Singapore Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕
Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕