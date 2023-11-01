Terminal 2 fully reopens, boosting Changi Airport's operating capacity to 90 million passengers annually

The upgraded terminal, adding more than 21,000 sq m to the building, places Changi Airport in a better position to handle higher traffic. Sixteen airlines will operate at Terminal 2, with flights connecting to 40 cities.

The terminal closed for upgrading works in May 2020. While operations were supposed to be suspended for 18 months, arrival operations in the south wing only resumed in May 2022 due to delays from the pandemic. Departure operations began in October 2022.

He said that Singapore must be ready to"capture future growth in air travel", noting that work had resumed on the construction of Terminal 5."When ready in the mid-2030s, T5 will add approximately 50 million passengers to Changi’s annual capacity and this will strengthen Singapore’s position as a premier air hub.

Terminal 2 is also the first Changi terminal to have automated Special Assistance Lanes for people with disabilities and young children at both arrival and departure immigration. Digital features of nature were also incorporated. A 14m-tall digital display called The Wonderfall, located in the heart of the departure hall, depicts a waterfall crashing over boulders.

