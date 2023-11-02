Tengah to get new bus service, two route extensions after complaints from residents

This will connect residents to amenities in Jurong East and the market at Bukit Batok Block 156, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor, the MP for Hongkah North SMC, said on Facebook on Wednesday.

This will provide added convenience for residents living in various precincts within Tengah, Dr Khor said. The Plantation district – flanked by Tengah Garden Avenue, Tengah Garden Walk, Tengah Drive and Tengah Boulevard – is one of five planned housing districts within Tengah.

The Housing Board said the keys for about 295 of the 2,333 units in Plantation Acres and Plantation Grange had been collected as at Sept 26.Facebook The long walk to their nearest bus stops was a point of complaint for residents, as The Straits Times reported on Oct 9.

Plantation Grange resident Ken Quek, 40, who is unemployed, said he appreciated that one of the new bus stops will be “right under” his estate, since it reduces his walking distance to the bus stop to the minimum.

Administrative assistant Chan Si Hui, 39, said her elderly parents, both 75, will feel much safer walking to the new bus stop closer to Plantation Grange in December, since they would not need to go around ongoing construction for the JRL. She said her parents will be able to commute to West Mall and the Bukit Batok area more conveniently.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASIAONECOM: Tengah public transport woes: New bus service serving residents to start on Nov 26Residents living in Tengah can look forward to a new public transport option soon. Taking to Facebook on Wednesday (Nov 1), Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said that bus service 870 serving the Tengah new town via Plantation Crescent will start on Nov 26. 'Residents can use this new bus service to connect to the transport node...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: SIA, Scoot to resume flights to 5 cities in China starting Nov 26SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines (SIA) will resume flights to four cities in China from Nov 26, while budget carrier Scoot will relaunch its Singapore-Changsha route. All five routes had been halted in 2023.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Pope Francis says to attend COP28 climate conference in DubaiROME: Pope Francis on Wednesday (Nov 1) said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on Nov 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act on global warming. It will be the first time a pope has attended a COP meeting in person since the process began in 1995.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Websites of Singapore public hospitals, healthcare groups downSINGAPORE: The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Public hospital, healthcare group websites down, clinical services not affected, says national tech agency SynapxeSINGAPORE — The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Websites of public hospitals and healthcare groups down, clinical services not affectedSINGAPORE — The websites of several public hospitals and polyclinics in Singapore were down on Wednesday (Nov 1), with users reporting errors when trying to access them.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕