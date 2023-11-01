Tengah public transport woes: New bus service serving residents to start on Nov 26

"Residents can use this new bus service to connect to the transport node and amenities in Jurong East and the market at Bukit Batok Block 156," Khor, who is also the MP for Hong Kah North SMC, added.showed that the bus service will also make stops at JEM, Westgate, Jurong Regional Library and Bukit Batok Swimming Complex.

Bus service 870 will turn right to Tengah Boulevard and loop in a clockwise direction, Khor said, adding that it will call at a new bus stop opposite Plantation Village before returning to Jurong East.

A survey that polled 59 residents found that some wanted a direct bus service to Jurong East, The Straits Times reported. "The teams from LTA and HDB are working hard to get more new roads and bus stops ready in Tengah new town quickly to benefit residents as HDB invites them to collect keys to their new homes," she said.

