Temasek Trust Expands Partnership with Earthshot Prize

Temasek Trust, the philanthropic arm of Singapore investment company Temasek, has expanded its partnership with the Earthshot Prize. Through this partnership, both organizations will create platforms and initiatives to showcase sustainability solutions. Five winners will be awarded £1 million each at the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Temasek Trust has been a strategic partner since May and has helped bring together local stakeholders to support innovative solutions for environmental challenges

