Telegram channels offer explicit sex videos, photos for a fee in similar vein to SG Nasi Lemak

SINGAPORE – A rash of members-only groups are sharing illicit, sexually explicit videos and images on the messaging platform Telegram to those willing to pay a one-time fee of less than $100.

On top of setting quotas on the number of people admitted to avoid being found out, they also operate as channels, which prevents subscribers from identifying other members. The channels, which feature videos of mainly Singaporean women performing sex acts, are sorted by ethnicity, with names like “Rojak Studios” and “XMM Institute”.Content is submitted by unnamed people or, in some cases, likely stolen from unsuspecting victims’ devices. Regular updates are promised as well.

The channels are advertised elsewhere on Telegram, and are accompanied by previews of content available only to paying customers. The administrator promised “1,000 per cent anonymity”, and said the group routinely switches to back-up channels and moves paying subscribers to the new channels. headtopics.com

PayLah allows users to set custom usernames that can be viewed by others, so ST was unable to find out the name of the administrator. Those found in possession of obscene films face a jail term of up to six months and a fine of up to $20,000.More than 6 months’ jail for man who made 816 obscene videos for sale

